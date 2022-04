Roger L. Liberator Jr., 65, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. A time of remembrance for Roger will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Big Spring Fish & Game, 20 Fish and Game Rd., Newville, PA 17241. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.