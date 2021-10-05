Roger J. Richwine, Sr., 70, of Newville, PA, passed away October 4, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 18, 1951, in Carlisle, PA to the late Ross J. and Margaret (Cleaver) Richwine.

Roger worked as a Machinist for UCF Machine Shop, Carlisle. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved the great outdoors and spending time at his cabin. In his spare time, Roger loved tinkering on cars and tractors and spending time with his dog companions. He was a lover of animals and a very humorous and outspoken individual.

Surviving is his loving wife, Cindy (Rambler) Richwine of Newville; sons, Ross Richwine (Laurie) and Roger J. Richwine, Jr. (Laura), all of Dillsburg; Grandchildren, Seth, Logan, Lainey, Zane and Lucas Richwine; and great-grandson, Mason Richwine. Also surviving are his siblings, Debra Morris (Gary), Tammy Straw (Randy), and Larry Richwine (Barbara); the mother of his children, Dianne Sotello; stepmother, Jean Richwine of Dillsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Stephen Rambler officiating. A viewing will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be held in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery following the services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.