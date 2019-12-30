Roger E. Neidigh, Sr, 61, of Carlisle passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home.
Born on September 10, 1958 in Mechanicsburg, he was the son of the late Eugene "Dean" Neidigh and Mary (Sheriff) Neidigh.
Roger was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 1299 and White Circle Club of Carlisle, Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070 and American Legion Post 421 of Newville and a life member of Amvets Post 274. He enjoyed cooking, catering, hunting, fishing, NASCAR and karaoke. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steeler's fan and quite the jokester. However, his greatest joys in life were spending time with his grandchildren and ca-tering.
Roger is survived by his mother, Mary Neidigh; sons, Roger Neidigh, Jr. of Gardners and Joseph Neidigh of Newville; brothers, Jim, Brad and Bob Neidigh all of Carlisle; and grandsons, Sam, Noah and Logan. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Shugart.
You have free articles remaining.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA. A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until the start of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roger's name to help defray funeral costs to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.hoffmanfh.com.