Roger Bayley Irwin, Esq.

Roger B. Irwin, Attorney, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at home having recently celebrated his 88th birthday in January. He left his earthly body and his soul was welcomed into heaven by his Lord and Savior, whom he faithfully loved and served since his conversion to Jesus Christ in June of 1951.

He began practicing law after graduation with the law firm established by his father in 1943. It was Harold S. Irwin's dream that he and his 2 sons would practice law together. Harold S. Irwin, Jr. joined the firm in 1954. Roger joined them in 1956. The law firm, known as Irwin, Irwin & Irwin, was recognized for professional service and integrity throughout the years. Being preceded in death by his father and brother, Roger continued to faithfully serve his clients and, for the last 6 years, he was a principal in the law firm of Salzmann Hughes, P.C. He will be greatly missed by those he served, and he will be remembered for his Christian testimony in the legal profession.