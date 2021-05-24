Rodney William Smyers, 93, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 in the Church of God Home, Carlisle. He was born in Idaville on November 29, 1927 to the late George and Laura (Myers) Smyers and is survived by his loving wife, Esther (McKinney) Smyers.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.