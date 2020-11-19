Rodney S. Herr, age 53, of Mt. Holly Springs, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 in the Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Carlisle, PA on December 28, 1966 to the late Lawrence S. Herr and Nina L. Kirby Herr of Carlisle.

Rodney was a professional truck driver who had driven for numerous transportation companies for over 31 years. He had attended the Big Spring Heights Church of God. Rodney enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and NASCAR especially the Ford drivers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Laurie L. Monismith Herr, his brother Kirby T. and his wife Clairessa E. Herr of Carlisle and his mother Nina L. Herr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Big Spring Heights Church of God, 10 Mt. Rock Rd. Newville, PA with the Rev. Chris Failor officiating. Interment will follow services in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. There will be a public viewing on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until time of services.

As mandated by Governor Wolf, social distancing practices and masks are required while in attendance.