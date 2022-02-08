Rodney R. Hockenberry, 76, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital.

He was born December 12, 1945, in Carlisle to the late Roy C. and Anna L. (Moose) Hockenberry.

Rodney grew up on a farm and as a young adult continued to work as a farmer. After his farming years, he worked several jobs before he started his own electrical contracting business Rodney's Electric. He worked for himself for many years and felt fortunate to have his wife and daughters work with him on many occasions. Rodney loved his family, and they will cherish the many fond memories he has made with them over the years. He was a very generous man and would always help his friends and family. Rodney was very handy, and his work was displayed in everything from home improvement projects to the fly up bridge he built for the girl scouts.

Rodney is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Darlene Hockenberry of Carlisle; two daughters, Debbie (husband Mike) Rubert and Becky Runk both of Mt. Holly Springs; three grandchildren, Jimmy Runk of Perry County, Adam Rubert of Mt. Holly Springs, and Jared Rubert of Mt. Holly Springs; five siblings, Darlene (husband Wayne) Cornman of Carlisle, Joan Znaniecki of Boiling Springs, Barry (wife Barb) Hockenberry of Virginia, Robin Shank of Virginia, and Dawn (husband John) Palmer of Harrisburg; thirteen nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Runk and one brother-in-law, Ken Shank.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, 2135 Ritner Highway Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There will be no viewing or visitation, but the family will invite their guests to a time of fellowship following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rodney to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

