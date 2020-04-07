Rodney P. Calaman, age 80, of Carlisle, died April 5, 2020 at home. Born May 18, 1939 in Greason, son of the late Robert B. and Maude V. (Heberlig) Calaman.
Rod retired from AMP, after 28 years of service, as a dye mechanic, his most prized passion in life was his family and was affectionately called "Pappaw" by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and wore that name with a smile. He also enjoyed NASCAR and Street Rod racing; hunting deer and turkey and was a former member of McCallisters Church.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Helen (Tomcheck) Calaman, Carlisle; sons, Steven (Dawn) Calaman, Carlisle; Jeffrey (Rachel) Calaman, Dillsburg and Michael Calaman, Carlisle; grandchildren, Nathaniel Calaman; Heather Yeckley; Andrea Dugonjic; Trevor Sweeney; Kahla Sweeney; Tyler Hershey; Emily Hershey and Sara Hershey, great-grandchildren, Nikolina Dugonjic; Neven Dugonjic; Neko Dugonjic; Cole Calaman; Madison Yeckley; Ethan Yeckley; Lillee Yeckley and Scarlett Armolt, brothers, Marlin (Betty) Calaman and Larry Calaman, and half-sisters, Kathy (John) Junk and Wendy (Glenn) Fitting, all of Carlisle. Rodney is also survived by his sister-in-law's, Catherine Calaman and Marcia Calaman.
Rod was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Sweeney; son, John Paul Calaman; brothers, Donald Calaman and Robert B. Calaman Jr.; sister, Joyce Snyder and half-brother, G. Arthur "Arti" Calaman.
Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial visitation will be held at a later date.
Interment will be held at Letort Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Alzheimers Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, Carlisle.
