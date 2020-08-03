× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rodney P. Calaman, age 80, of Carlisle, died April 5, 2020 at home. Born May 18, 1939 in Greason, son of the late Robert B. and Maude V. (Heberlig) Calaman.

Rod retired from AMP, after 28 years of service, as a dye mechanic, his most prized passion in life was his family and was affectionately called "Pappaw" by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and wore that name with a smile. He also enjoyed NASCAR and Street Rod racing; hunting deer and turkey and was a former member of McCallisters Church.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Helen (Tomcheck) Calaman, Carlisle; sons, Steven (Dawn) Calaman, Carlisle; Jeffrey (Rachel) Calaman, Dillsburg and Michael Calaman, Carlisle; grandchildren, Nathaniel Calaman; Heather Yeckley; Andrea Dugonjic; Trevor Sweeney; Kahla Sweeney; Tyler Hershey; Emily Hershey and Sara Hershey, great-grandchildren, Nikolina Dugonjic; Neven Dugonjic; Neko Dugonjic; Cole Calaman; Madison Yeckley; Ethan Yeckley; Lillee Yeckley and Scarlett Armolt, brothers, Marlin (Betty) Calaman and Larry Calaman, and half-sisters, Kathy (John) Junk and Wendy (Glenn) Fitting, all of Carlisle. Rodney is also survived by his sister-in-law's, Catherine Calaman and Marcia Calaman.