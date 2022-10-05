Rodger L. Killinger

January 17, 1939- September 16, 2022

Rodger L. Killinger, 83, of Shippensburg, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Shippensburg Rehabilitation and Health Center.

He was born January 17, 1939, in Carlisle to the late Cloyd A. and Elda (Lebo) Killinger.

Rodger loved his family and cherished all the time he spent with them. He was an active member of Carlisle First Church of God. Rodger worked as a truck driver all his life. He eventually retired from ABF after they bought his previous employer Carolina Freight. Rodger was an animal lover and after retiring he especially enjoyed spending time with his horses.

Rodger is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Killinger of Shippensburg; two daughters, Beth Ann (husband Henry) Bicher of Richland, PA and Nicole Lee (husband Jeffrey) Smith of Shippensburg; one son, Todd Allen (wife Susan) Killinger of Shippensburg; seven grandchildren, Joshua (wife Jenny) Bicher, Joseph (wife Solia) Bicher, Jeremiah (wife Tiffany) Bicher, Samantha (husband Alex) Arce, Emma (husband Peyton) Wadel, Gabriella Smith, and Jackson Smith; one sister, Anna Mae (husband Wayne) Herr of Mt. Holly Springs; three great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Roxann Killinger; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Killinger; one sister, Marlene Swigert; and one brother-in-law, Gerald Swigert.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Carlisle First Church of God, 705 Glendale Street Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rodger to Carlisle First Church of God, 705 Glendale Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

