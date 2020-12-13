Robin N. Sherman-Witherow, 51, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg. She was born on January 13, 1969 in Carlisle and was is the daughter of Barry L. and Connie L. (Fry) Sherman.

Robin graduated from Carlisle High School with the class of 1987 and attended HACC for one years. She was a homemaker and had worked for the Carlisle Hospital for several years. Robin volunteered for the P.T.O. at Bellaire Elementary School and served as a Cub Scout Leader.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her devoted husband of 19 years Lester P. Witherow, her twin sons, Connor and Caden Witherow and one daughter Rhiannon Witherow all at home, two brothers, David and Brett (Dawn) Sherman both of Carlisle, brother-in-law John (Tracy) Witherow, five nephews, Brandon Witherow, Greg, Colton and Austin Sherman and Austin Shughart and two nieces, Alycia Sherman and Ashley Witherow. She was preceded in death by one brother Brian Sherman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle is in charge of the arrangements.