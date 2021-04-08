Robin Lee McNaughton, 67, of Newville, PA, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 in the UPMC Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg. He was born August 10, 1953 in Carlisle to the late Russell J. and Esther M. (Welcomer) McNaughton.

Robin was a talented musician and prolific songwriter, who played many instruments in numerous bands in the area. When not performing on the big stage he enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, telling corny jokes, and volunteering his time to play music at local nursing homes.

Surviving are his children, Michael McNaughton (Caroline) of Shippensburg, Jon McNaughton (Dana) of Newville, Shane McNaughton of Wesley, IA, and Matt McNaughton of Shippensburg; grandchildren, Zackary, Finn, Rowan and Amber; and companion, Nancy Griffin. Also surviving are siblings, Sherry Jumper, William McNaughton, Vicki McNaughton, Penny DuPrey, and Steven McNaughton.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.