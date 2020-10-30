Robin L. Wilcox

Robin L. (Mohr) Wilcox, 57, of Carlisle, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Forest Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle. Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary offer condolences to the family.