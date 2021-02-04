On February 3, 2021, Robin Anne Scaer, 52, of Mechanicsburg, lost her valiant battle against cancer. Robin made a positive impact on everything and everyone she touched. She would light up a room and make every conversation brighter and funnier. Her passion to live life to the fullest was contagious. Whether telling ghost stories on the beach at night around a campfire, reading stories and playing with the kids and grandkids, hosting get-togethers with family and friends with her amazing cooking, or climbing a mountain with her husband, Bob, Robin would leave everyone with an "I can't wait to do something with her again" feeling.
She was an amazing wife and her highest passion was caring for and loving her family. She was a role model for her four children on the importance of respect, love, compassion, and helping others. Her greatest love was being Gigi and playing with the grandkids.
Robin was also a role model for giving back to the community. Whether through a donation or effort, each day was filled with something to make a positive impact on our community and those who live in it. This was exemplified in her role as the executive director of the YWCA Carlisle from 2014 to 2019. Robin turned the organization into a strong, positive force in the community to serve the underserved.
Robin graduated from Carlisle High School in 1986, and from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1989
There will be an intimate family funeral service held with a larger event to celebrate Robin's life at an appropriate future time when it is safe to do so.
Robin is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 29 years, Robert Scaer; four children: Mark Scaer (Mechanicsburg), Megan Nornhold (Scaer) and husband Jeffrey Nornhold (Mechanicsburg), Madison Scaer (Raleigh, North Carolina), and Emily Thrall (Scaer) and husband Ryan Thrall of (Puyallup, Wa). Parents; William and Diane Biega (Lotz) (Carlisle), her sister, Renee Geiling and husband John (Mt. Holly Springs) and nephews Jake and Sam, her in-laws, Rich and Marylin Scaer (The Villages, Florida), and sister-in law, Carol Haynes (Scaer), (Fort Wayne, In).
Robin leaves behind five grandchildren whom she absolutely adored: Kane, Evie, and Riley Nornhold and Taylor and Bradley Thrall.
Robin's family would like to thank everyone for their support and the tremendous outpouring of love, cards, flowers, food, and numerous gifts throughout the past 16 months. Those gestures mattered greatly and Robin read every card and treasured the gifts. Myers-Baker Funeral & Cremation Services, Camp Hill, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA, 17110, or at https://hospiceofcentralpa.org/