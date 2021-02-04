On February 3, 2021, Robin Anne Scaer, 52, of Mechanicsburg, lost her valiant battle against cancer. Robin made a positive impact on everything and everyone she touched. She would light up a room and make every conversation brighter and funnier. Her passion to live life to the fullest was contagious. Whether telling ghost stories on the beach at night around a campfire, reading stories and playing with the kids and grandkids, hosting get-togethers with family and friends with her amazing cooking, or climbing a mountain with her husband, Bob, Robin would leave everyone with an "I can't wait to do something with her again" feeling.

She was an amazing wife and her highest passion was caring for and loving her family. She was a role model for her four children on the importance of respect, love, compassion, and helping others. Her greatest love was being Gigi and playing with the grandkids.

Robin was also a role model for giving back to the community. Whether through a donation or effort, each day was filled with something to make a positive impact on our community and those who live in it. This was exemplified in her role as the executive director of the YWCA Carlisle from 2014 to 2019. Robin turned the organization into a strong, positive force in the community to serve the underserved.