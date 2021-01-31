Roberts Plank McCrea

Bob studied at Lafayette College where he earned a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed as a Mechanical Engineer at General Electric until his retirement. Bob honorably served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church where he served as a trustee. Bob was also a member of the Historical Society, the Bosler Memorial Library, the Garden Railroad Society, and the Carlisle Aeromodelers Club where he was a past president. He was an avid reader, a history buff who was especially interested in WWII, and a former 4H teacher. Bob was also a very skilled model builder. He built model airplanes and replicas of area buildings and often donated them to charity auctions that would help with local causes.