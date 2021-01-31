Roberts Plank McCrea, 88, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Church of God Home Carlisle.
He was born June 2, 1932 in Carlisle to the late Frank Godfrey and Harriet (Plank) McCrea.
Bob studied at Lafayette College where he earned a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed as a Mechanical Engineer at General Electric until his retirement. Bob honorably served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church where he served as a trustee. Bob was also a member of the Historical Society, the Bosler Memorial Library, the Garden Railroad Society, and the Carlisle Aeromodelers Club where he was a past president. He was an avid reader, a history buff who was especially interested in WWII, and a former 4H teacher. Bob was also a very skilled model builder. He built model airplanes and replicas of area buildings and often donated them to charity auctions that would help with local causes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Susan McCrea of Carlisle; one son, Andrew Thomas (wife Barbara) McCrea of Enola; two daughters, Jane Hurst of Warrenton, VA and Catherine (husband Timothy) Martin of Louisville, KY; one sister, Harriet "Hati" (husband Robert) Modr of Harpswell, ME; eight grandchildren, Caroline (husband Michael) Goll, William Roberts Hurst, Lindsay (husband Jason) Martin Cook, Timothy (wife Geena) Martin, Jr., Benjamin Martin, Jacqueline McCrea, Thomas McCrea, and James McCrea; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Roberts was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Gary Eugene Hurst.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive Carlisle, PA 17013.
