Roberta L. Dougherty

Roberta L. "Bobbi" Dougherty, 70, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC-Carlisle. She was born on November 24, 1951, in Dauphin County. Bobbi graduated in 1969 from John Harris High School, Harrisburg. She worked several jobs in the area including Harrisburg Hospital as a nursing assistant, Point of Sale supervisor with K-Mart in Harrisburg, Giant Foods, and as a supervisor of a Rite-Aid store. Bobbi devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was generous, loving and kind. She would prepare a delicious, warm homecooked meal for anyone in need. She created exquisite works of cross stitch art and loved making jewelry. Bobbi loved long motorcycle and car rides through the countryside with her husband. She is survived by her devoted husband of 31 years Daniel Mark Dougherty, one son Daniel Mark Dougherty II and his wife Velkis Ramirez-Dougherty of Mt. Holly Springs, three grandchildren, Daniel Mark Dougherty III and fraternal twins, Liam Anthony Dougherty, and Isabella Rose Dougherty. She was preceded in death by two sons, Shawn Christopher Dougherty, and Jeremy Michael Dougherty. A viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Ed Roman officiating. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carlisle Baptist Church, 701 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.