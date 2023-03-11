Roberta J. Cooper

September 28, 1957- March 09, 2023

Roberta J. Cooper, 65, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born September 28, 1957, to Dorothy May (Wileman) Gutshall of Shermans Dale and the late Robert Cramer.

Roberta was a hardworking, fun-loving lady. She enjoyed going to the casino, watching dirt track races, and playing BINGO with her mother. She was a huge fan of Tony Stewart. Roberta was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. She felt very fortunate to have Shelby Martin, as her best friend since the age of seventeen.

In addition to her mother, Roberta is survived by her two sons, Tony James Cooper of Williamsport and Christopher (wife Cheryl) Cooper of Port Royal; four grandchildren, TJ, Mason, Chase, and Alexis Cooper; one great-granddaughter, Sophia; and two siblings, Bobby Cramer of Shermans Dale and Christine Hershey of Duncannon. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Donna and Roger.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

