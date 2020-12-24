Robert Z. Starry, age 92, of Carlisle PA passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Church of God Home.

Robert was born in Churchtown, PA on September 8, 1928 to the late Wilbur and Bessie (Zeigler) Starry and was the widower of Laura (Finkenbinder) Starry who passed on November 3, 2010.

A private interment will take place in the Westminster Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can me bade to the Shiremanstown Church of God, 35 S. Locust St., Shiremanstown, PA 17011.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.