Robert Weaver

Robert "Percy" H. Weaver, 77 of Souderton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday December 17, 2020. He was the Husband of Carol (Seliga) Weaver, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.

Born January 6, 1943 he was a son of the late Merle and Grace (Nicholson) Weaver. He was a 1961 graduate of Shippensburg High School and graduated in 1966 from Shepherd College. He was a member of TKE and Delta Sigma Fraternities.

Bob spent his professional career in operations management, eventually settling into the direct marketing field. He retired in 2002 as Vice President of Print and Mail Operations for Aegon, USA, an international insurance firm.

Bob was an avid sports fan, especially the Philadelphia Eagles. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling. His passion of the last 17 years was playing in The Montgomery County Senior Softball League, where many cherished memories and friendships were made. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Tim Weaver and his wife Laura of Sellersville and Traci Schuler and her husband Corey of Quakertown.

He loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren, Kennedy, Peyton and Brayden. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.