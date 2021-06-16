Robert W. Slusser Jr. age 74, of Carlisle died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Cumberland Crossing with his family at his side.

You may remember Bob from the former AMP Inc. and working at the Carlisle High School. Bob honorably served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He is survived by his loving wife Cynthia, son, Justin (wife Nicole), his daughter, Dawn McCreary (husband Tim) and their children, Elizabeth and James.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle. There will be a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday from 11:00 AM until time of services. Inurnment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.