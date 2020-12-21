Robert W. Shriner, 91, of Carlisle, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 18. 2020 at UPMC Hospital in Carlisle. Bob went Home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and his beloved wife, Patricia, and sons, Robert W. Shriner II and David M. Shriner. He was born on June 6, 1929 in Martinsburg and was preceded in death by his parents, David W. and Diora B. (Carberry) Shriner and his sisters, Barbara Shriner and Thelma L. Caine.

Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Carlisle. He was a member of VFW Post 477, American Legion Post 101, Elks Lodge 578 and Moose Lodge in Carlisle. Bob was a member of St. John's Lodge 260 and Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Harrisburg Forest 43. He was an active member of Zembo Shrine located in Harrisburg and served as treasurer for two years. Bob was an aide to the Zembo Shrine Potentate for many, many years and belonged to several clubs and units. He was a past commander and treasurer of the Legion of Honor and a past commander of the Legions of Honor Mid Atlantic Shrine Association and also served as treasurer. Together Bob and Patricia devoted much of their time to serving Zembo Shrine and they loved attending Masonic conventions, playing golf, camping and traveling with friends.