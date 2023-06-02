Robert W. Scharadin, Sr.

November 10, 1942 - May 29, 2023

Robert W. "Bob" Scharadin, Sr., age 80, of Carlisle, PA, formerly of Frackville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 29, 2023, at UPMC Harrisburg. Bob was born in Fountain Springs, PA, on November 10, 1942, to the late William L. and Helen L. (Wertley) Scharadin.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1961-1965. He was a member of the Episcopal Faith and Valley of Allentown 32-degree Scottish Rite Masons. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Bob worked for the former United Telephone Co. of New Jersey. He then transferred to Carlisle and retired from Sprint. He returned to work at Allen Distribution, retiring again several years later. Bob loved traveling with his wife Sally. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Sarah L. "Sally" (Miller) Scharadin; and nephew, William S. Scharadin. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert W. "Bob" Scharadin, Jr. in 2022; daughter-in-law, Geraldine A. (Sharp) Scharadin in 2004; and brother, William R. Scharadin in 2010.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA, 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time. Interment will take place on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, 102 Morea Rd., Frackville, PA, 17931.

