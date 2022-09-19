Robert W. Scharadin, Jr.

January 19, 1965- September 16, 2022

Robert W. "Bob" Scharadin, Jr., age 57, of Carlisle, PA passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born in Pottsville, PA on January 19, 1965, to Robert W. Scharadin, Sr. and Sarah L. "Sally" (Miller) Scharadin.

Bob received an Associate's Degree in Psychology from HACC. He worked as a manager in the hospitality industry and assisted with office operations at UCF Machine Shop in Carlisle. He also worked as an insurance agent for AFLAC. Bob was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle and enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, dogs, watching movies and was a civil war history buff.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine A. (Sharp) Scharadin, maternal grandparents John L. Miller and Sarah E. (O'Brien) Miller and paternal grandparents William L. Scharadin and Helen L. (Wertley) Scharadin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00AM until service. Interment will take place on Thursday at 2:00PM at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, 102 Morea Rd, Frackville, PA 17931. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or www.cancer.org. To sign online guest book, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.