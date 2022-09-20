 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert W. Scharadin Jr.

  • 0
Robert W. Scharadin Jr.

Robert W. Scharadin, Jr.

January 19, 1965- September 16, 2022

Robert W. "Bob" Scharadin, Jr., age 57, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Please see below for amended service times.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:00AM until service. Interment will take place on Thursday at 1:00PM at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville, PA 17931. To see full obituary, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News