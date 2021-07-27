Robert W. Darhower

Robert W. "Slug" Darhower, 76, of Carlisle, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born on March 10, 1945, in Carlisle and was a son of the late George E. Darhower, Sr. and Sara Ida (Bitner) Darhower and was the widow of Connie S. (Albert) Darhower who died March 9, 2004. Bob graduated from Carlisle High School in 1963. He was a self-employed carpenter and worked for several area contractors. Bob enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, carpentry and was a member of the Carlisle Regional Special Police. Bob is survived by three sons, Rob (wife, Stacey) Darhower of Niceville, FL, Chris (wife, Jamie) Darhower of Newville, Major Scott Darhower, US Army and wife Kristin of Crocker, MO, one daughter Chelsea (husband, Jordan) Hall of Chambersburg, one brother Bard Darhower of Carlisle, three sisters, Jacque Rasmussen of Carlisle, Lana Stevens of Carlisle and Marcia Maul of Mt. Holly Springs, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, John, George and Jim Darhower and sisters, Shirley Darhower and Lois Shreve. A viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Bob Otto officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. www.Since1853.com.