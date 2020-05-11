× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert W. Bear, 96, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings, Carlisle. He was born on August 31, 1923 in Carlisle and was a son of the late George and Helen (Roush) Bear. He was married to the late Betty Jane (Zeigler) Bear, who passed away on August 4, 2012.

Bob was a US Navy veteran of World War II. He retired after many years of service with C. H. Masland & Sons, Carlisle. He was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two sons, John W. Bear (Barbara) of Carlisle and Leslie L. Bear (Joanne) of Malvern, twp granddaughters, Amy Abbott and Jordyn Bear, five grandsons, Jason, Todd, Neil, Chad and Connor Bear, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Mary Moyer, brothers, Ray and Glenn Bear and granddaughter, Hailey Bear.

Private burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1200 Walnut Bottom Rd., # 302, Carlisle, PA 17015. www.EwingBrothers.com.

