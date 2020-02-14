Pastor Robert W. Baldwin, 69, passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020 in his home. He was born June 3, 1950 in Baltimore, MD to the late Wilfred R. and Gloria M. (Parks) Baldwin. Bob graduated from the Big Spring High School, Class of 1968 and Shippensburg University. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1971 to 1975. A retired school teacher, Bob taught third grade for the Big Spring School District. He was a member of the Huntsdale Church of the Brethren for over 50 years and was Ordained by the Southern District of PA Church of the Brethren to be a chaplain at the Hidden Valley Boy Scout Camp, Loysville, PA.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah C. Roush Baldwin and his children, Joni C. (Eric) Fulkerson of Mechanicsburg and Scott M. (Michelle) Baldwin of Carlisle. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ava C. Baldwin and Ella C. and Kian N. Fulkerson and his brother, Larry M. Baldwin of Harrisburg.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Penn Township Fire Hall, 1750 Pine Rd., Newville, PA 17241. A sharing time will begin at 3:00 PM with Pastor Jan Custer officiating.

A Memorial Service will be held in the spring, at the Hidden Valley Chapel to celebrate his years of scouting. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, East Central Division, Attn: Memorial & Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033 or to the Friends of Hidden Valley Chapel Fund, RD 2, Loysville, PA 17047. Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 are handling the arrangements. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family

