Robert W. Asper

March 29, 1943- March 27, 2023

Robert W. "Bobby" Asper, age 79 of Biglerville, passed away March 27, 2023 at home. He was born March 29, 1943 in Gettysburg to the late Robert P. and Lucille J. (Spangler) Asper.

Robert was a US Army Reserves veteran, worked in the shipping department at PPG Industries and was a member of the Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He enjoyed going to his kids and grandkids sporting events, watching the birds and old westerns and he loved his dogs and grand-dogs.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy I. (Constable) Asper; sons, Chad W. Asper and wife, Tia of Aspers and Scott M. Asper and wife, Michele of York Springs; grandchildren, Brooke Gardner and husband, Jesse, Joshua Asper and fiancé, Laura, Tyler Asper and wife, Ruby and Brock Asper and fiancé, Mallory; step-grandchildren, Ruger and Shawnee and husband, James Keator; great-grandchildren, Bowman, Reece, Braydon, Theo, Alaina, Jace, Creedon and Kasey; step-great-grandchildren, Bretton and Charles and brother, Terry L. Asper and wife, Darlene of Gardners.

Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main Street Bendersville where viewing will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 6:00-8:00PM. Friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg at 3:00PM. Reverend Dan Summers will officiate. Military Honors will be performed at 3:00PM by the Adams County Allied Veterans. At Bobby's request, casual attire may be worn for the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 636 W. Lexington Street Baltimore, MD 21201 or a charity of your choice. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.