Robert S. McKee, Jr.
June 09, 1935- August 13, 2022
Robert S. McKee, Jr., age 87 of Carlisle, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born June 9, 1935, in Carlisle to the late Robert S. McKee, Sr. and Helen E. (Weigle) McKee.
Robert grew up on a farm near Opossum Lake and loved reminiscing of his childhood and the farm work. As a young adult, he was drafted and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Tooele, Utah with his wife and first-born daughter, Jane. Later, after the military, he was co-owner of McKee Brother's Masonry with his brother Ralph. After a brief retirement, he formed RM Construction with his son, Randy. He enjoyed dancing at the local Eagles, VFW, and other clubs that played country music. Many times, you would find him singing into his microphone while playing his country favorites on his guitar. Hunting and cutting wood in the mountain were other favorite past times he enjoyed with his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons. Gathering well before dawn to discuss the day's hunting activity was a special time for all. He loved checking the stock market daily and discussing new investments with his children. Above all, most important to Robert was his family and the time he was able to spend with them.
He is survived by his children Jane M. Poth and her husband Daniel of Mechanicsburg, PA, Laurie A. Larsen, and her husband George of Dixfield, ME, Randall A. McKee and his wife Carrie of Newville, PA and Cathy R. Bailey of Las Vegas, NV; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Robert is also survived by sisters Mildred Wilson of Aspers, PA, Grace McKee of Newville, PA and Velma Kline and her husband Ronald of Landisburg, PA.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Crystal J. (Martin) McKee; son, Ricky A. McKee; sister, Esther Shields and brother, Ralph McKee.
Due to family health issues and COVID protocols, services will be private.
