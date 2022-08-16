Robert S. McKee, Jr.

Robert grew up on a farm near Opossum Lake and loved reminiscing of his childhood and the farm work. As a young adult, he was drafted and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Tooele, Utah with his wife and first-born daughter, Jane. Later, after the military, he was co-owner of McKee Brother's Masonry with his brother Ralph. After a brief retirement, he formed RM Construction with his son, Randy. He enjoyed dancing at the local Eagles, VFW, and other clubs that played country music. Many times, you would find him singing into his microphone while playing his country favorites on his guitar. Hunting and cutting wood in the mountain were other favorite past times he enjoyed with his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons. Gathering well before dawn to discuss the day's hunting activity was a special time for all. He loved checking the stock market daily and discussing new investments with his children. Above all, most important to Robert was his family and the time he was able to spend with them.