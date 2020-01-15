Robert S. Armold, 77, of Newville passed away Monday January 13, 2020 in Manor Car, Carlisle.
He was born in Upper Frankford Twp. November 9, 1942 the son of Webster and Esther May Weigle Armold.
He is survived by his wife Virginia L. Culley Armold.
He had retired from Fork Lifts Inc. where he was a heavy equipment mechanic. He had also raced cars at Silver Spring.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons Robert Armold Jr., and John P. Armold; two brothers William Armold and James Armold, and three sisters Marie Morris, Evelyn Hockensmith, and Mary Crozier.
He was preceded in death by one sister Erma Hippensteel.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.