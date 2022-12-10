Robert "Red" W. Steinour, Sr.

Robert W. "Red" Steinour, Sr., 82, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A viewing will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, followed by funeral services at 4:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. A time of fellowship will follow the services at the Carlisle Salvation Army. Burial will be at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carlisle Salvation Army, 20 E. Pomfret St., PO Box 309, Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.