Robert R. Black, 86, of Carlisle, died Friday, July 31, 2020 in his home.

He was born on June 1, 1934 in Carlisle. He was the son of the late Raymond H. and Ruth K. (Kopenhaver) Black.

Bob attended Mt. Holly Springs Elementary School and was a 1952 graduate of Carlisle High School. He later graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in 1956 and from Dickinson School of Law in 1962.

He graduated from the United States Officers Candidate School in 1956. Bob was served in the United States Navy Reserve (USNR) and was called to active duty from 1956 to 1959 on the USS Cascade. His service in the USNR was from 1959 through 1980, when he retired as a Commander.

Bob was Senior Partner at Landis and Black Law Firm, from 1963 until he retired in 2019. He was formerly the Solicitor for South Middleton and Dickinson Townships and Big Spring School District. Bob was Past President and Secretary of the Cumberland County Bar Association.

He was former Board Member of the Cumberland County Historical Society, the United Community Fund, and the Civil Service Commission with the Borough of Carlisle where he also served as Secretary. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Carlisle, a life member of the Naval Reserve Association, and the Old Town Run Mountain Lodge, Mt. Holly Springs.