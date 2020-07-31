Robert R. Black, 86, of Carlisle, died Friday, July 31, 2020 in his home.
He was born on June 1, 1934 in Carlisle. He was the son of the late Raymond H. and Ruth K. (Kopenhaver) Black.
Bob attended Mt. Holly Springs Elementary School and was a 1952 graduate of Carlisle High School. He later graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in 1956 and from Dickinson School of Law in 1962.
He graduated from the United States Officers Candidate School in 1956. Bob was served in the United States Navy Reserve (USNR) and was called to active duty from 1956 to 1959 on the USS Cascade. His service in the USNR was from 1959 through 1980, when he retired as a Commander.
Bob was Senior Partner at Landis and Black Law Firm, from 1963 until he retired in 2019. He was formerly the Solicitor for South Middleton and Dickinson Townships and Big Spring School District. Bob was Past President and Secretary of the Cumberland County Bar Association.
He was former Board Member of the Cumberland County Historical Society, the United Community Fund, and the Civil Service Commission with the Borough of Carlisle where he also served as Secretary. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Carlisle, a life member of the Naval Reserve Association, and the Old Town Run Mountain Lodge, Mt. Holly Springs.
Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Gail (McMillian) Black of Carlisle; his daughter, Waverly F. (husband Douglas) Gantry of Grand Rapids, MI; two sons, Christopher R. (wife Signe Dortch) Black of Seattle, WA and Matthew M. (wife Laura) Black of Settle, WA; nine grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Burial for Robert will be private and held at the convenience of the family in Westminster Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rotary Foundation, c/o 301 E. Hillcrest Dr, Carlisle PA 17013.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.