Robert P Winters

October 02, 1931- January 30, 2023

Born in Carlisle on October 2, 1931, Robert P. Winters passed away on January 30, 2023. He was a man dedicated to his community, his family, and public education. He attributed his success to his service in the U.S. military. After graduating from Carlisle High School, he served as a demolition specialist in the United States Army from June 1949 to November 1952 and served his time in Germany.

Upon his return, he earned bachelor’s degrees in social studies and geography. He then earned two master’s degrees, one in elementary education and a second in counseling and guidance from Shippensburg University. His career in education began in 1958 and included serving as an elementary teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, at risk student counselor, and school director.

He was first elected to the South Middleton Board of School Directors in 1970 and served until 1975. In 1997, he resumed his service and held his seat until 2017. He was instrumental in the implementation of full-day kindergarten at the W.G. Rice Elementary School in the 2002-2003 school year, construction and opening of the Yellow Breeches Middle School, and employment of a pre-kindergarten coordinator to initiate a pre-kindergarten program.

Additionally, the Penn State School Study recognized him as School Director of the Year, and he was honored for his service by the Pennsylvania Senate in May 2008 for 50 years of exemplary dedication to public school students. In 2017, the Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical School honored him for his service as an Operating Committee Member from 1998 to 2005 and from 2010 to 2017.

As a 20 plus year resident of South Middleton Township, he participated in many roles including a playground director, adult and youth sports supervisor, Midget League Baseball Manager, and PTA Treasurer. In 2016, the Bubbler Foundation recognized his community service.

He was also a sports enthusiasm and enjoyed competition at all athletic levels. But he would tell you that he enjoyed two sports the most – baseball and golf. He was a player in several local baseball leagues and capped off his career as a catcher with the Reading Phillies. He not only loved golf, but also excelled at it. He won multiple club championships at Cumberland and Range End Golf Courses and was known as a scratch golfer. He worked in the pro shops of several local courses and travelled to Myrtle Beach with his friends to play golf. He shared his love of the sport by teaching his daughter and buying her first set of clubs.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Luther W. Karper and Beulah P. Beistline, his mother Isabella Karper Cline, stepfather Bruce Cline, and his siblings Elsworth E. Winters, Clyde W. Winters, Gerald A. Winters, Jack W. Winters, Anna Paulus, Glenn Cline, and Melvin Cline.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Grace L. Winters, his two daughters and sons-in-law Beth L. Winters and Michael J. Cosgrove and Kelly Winters Fazio and Joseph Fazio, his granddaughter Kendra C. Hoak, and stepbrother, Dale Cline.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 2 N Hanover St # A, Carlisle, PA 17013. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W High St, Carlisle, PA 17013, or the Bubbler Foundation (Education Fund), 4 Academy St, Suite 100, Boiling Springs, PA, 17007.