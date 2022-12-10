Robert "Odie" C. Good

October 26, 1930- November 24, 2022

He was born October 26, 1930 in Carlisle, PA son of Donald and Catherine Good.

Robert graduated from Carlisle High School in 1948. He served our Country honorably during the Korean War in the US Air Force in the 47th Troop Carrier Squadron and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He attended Carlisle Commercial College obtaining an Associates Degree in Accounting.

Robert worked for the PA Turnpike Commission as their Chief Negotiator before his retirement and enjoyed playing Golf, bowling and of course horse racing. He could always brighten someone's day and loved talking to total strangers as well as spending time with his five grandchildren. He was a history buff, particularly during the US Civil War frequently visiting battlefields in Gettysburg, Harper's Ferry, Antietam and others. He was a lifelong resident of Carlisle where he lived with his wife Judy who shared 63 years together.

Robert is survived by his wife, Judy, and his children Robert, Alecia (Larry Boresow) and Christopher (Cheryl Ford), 5 grandchildren, sisters Mary and Joann, and 21 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Catherine, sisters Martha and Jan, brothers Philip and Carl (Sonny), niece Catherine L. Good and nephew Robert D. Bowermaster.

A Celebration of Life Service in Honor of Robert will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013.

In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Contributions in honor of Robert may be made to The Special Olympics of Pennsylvania 2570 Boulevard of the Generals Ste 124 Norristown, PA. 19403

