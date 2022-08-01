Robert O. Livingston

November 05, 1939- July 23, 2022

Robert O. Livingston, 82, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after fighting a brave battle with lung cancer.

He was born November 5, 1939, Richmond, California.

Bob honorably served in the US Army for 28 years. His service included two combat tours in Vietnam. Among his awards were the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, two Meritorious Service Medals, two Air Medals, the Purple Heart, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and the Good Conduct Medal with two stars. During his career in the Army, Bob was Director of Operations and Training for 18,000 personnel, commander of a high-tech surface-to-air guided missile organization and twin 40mm and quad 50cal combat units, Deputy Director of Operations at the US Army War College and Tactical Instructor at the Army Command and General Staff College, and Training Analyst for the US Army. He was proud to have risen from the rank of Private to Lieutenant Colonel.

After retirement, he was employed as a Project Director and the Science Assessment Specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Bob taught as an adjunct - educator at Dickinson College, Wilson College, Lebanon Valley College, Elizabethtown University, and Penn State University Capital Campus. He also served as the Dickinson Township Supervisor from the time he was elected in 1994 until 2000.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Marge of Carlisle; three children, Rob (wife Kris), Michael, and Reata (husband Mike); six grandsons, Jason (wife Melissa), Conner (wife Lexi), Tyler (wife Taryn), Keegan (wife Rachel), Tucker, and Dexter; two great-grandchildren, Sydney and Jackson; one brother, Ed; one sister, Judy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Ermalinda.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306.

