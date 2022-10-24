Robert O. Livingston
November 05, 1939- July 23, 2022
Robert O. Livingston, 82, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after fighting a brave battle with lung cancer.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306.
