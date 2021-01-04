Robert Mayer Fisher

Beyond all his career and life achievements, Bob will be remembered most for his marvelous sense of humor, spontaneous bursts of singing, and the ability he had to help people see the positive in situations and lift their spirits. The numerous public relations professionals he mentored provide a living legacy of knowledge that meant more to Bob than his countless tributes and awards. In Bob’s own words, “I have lived a charmed life and been truly blessed.” Persons who experienced his friendship and love know they were also blessed to have him be a part of their lives.

We regret that the realities of the still very present dangers of group gatherings make it necessary to limit in person attendance at Bob’s funeral Mass to family. When Bob planned his funeral arrangements, he emphasized the need to ensure that his funeral was not responsible for the illness or death of even one of his precious friends, colleagues or family members. For that reason, live attendance at the funeral mass will be restricted to family members ONLY. Mass will be live streamed at 10:30 AM Saturday, January 9 at https://youtu.be/AwAzTCB6cMo to ensure that anyone who wants to be there can “attend.” Bob hoped that safe groups would gather and watch the livestream broadcast together and share personal messages by email with Carol that they would have shared in person if that were possible. Bob also hoped that friends challenged by the internet access process would be supported by friends with more internet savvy to ensure everyone is able to view the service without difficulty. The opportunity to personally pay respects and share condolences with the family is scheduled for Friday, January 8, 2021, from 1PM to 4PM and 5PM to 8PM at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. Facemasks will be required and all safety protocols will be followed and enforced. At a future time, when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, a Celebration of the Life of Robert M. Fisher gathering will be announced.