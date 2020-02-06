Robert Leroy Deihl

Robert "Bob"Leroy Deihl, 62, of Shermansdale, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born February 17, 1957 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Lester and May (Powers) Deihl and was also preceded in death by his brother, Raymond. He was the owner of Bob Deihl Construction.

Bob was a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles and the White Circle Club of Carlisle. He grew up on his family's farm in Carlisle, where his love of animals first grew. He and his fiancee, Tammy, always kept pets to this day. He was many things: a hunter, a farmer, a handyman, a Cowboys fan, and a Harley rider; but mostly, Bob was a giver. He was known to help anyone in need and for having a great sense of humor.

Surviving is his fiancee and best friend of 38 years: Tammy L. Blessing; three sons: Robert Deihl, Jr., Carlisle, Charles Deihl, Plainfield, and Dwayne Deihl, Shermansdale ; his step daughter: Kathy Frye, Shermansdale; his sisters: Martha Deihl, Carlisle, Barbara Sheaffer (and her husband, Wayne), Carlisle, and Arlene Donovan, Newville; his brother: George Deihl (and his wife, Shen), New Bloomfield; 10 grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends, all of whom will miss him dearly.

A viewing will be held at Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home in Loysville on Monday, February 10th at 11 AM, followed by a service at 12 PM. Rev. Bill Pipp officiating.

Service information Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc.

3626 Shermans Valley Road

Loysville, PA 17047 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Robert's Viewing begins.

