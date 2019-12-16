Landisburg, Pennsylvania
Robert “Bob” Lee Tyler, age 82 of Landisburg, passed away at Holy Spirit Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born February 2, 1937 in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania he was the son of the late Samuel and Martha Dunkleberger Tyler.
He was a 1954 graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
He was a US Veteran serving in the US Army.
Bob was employed as a mechanic at the Army War College in Carlisle retiring in 2000. He was also the owner of Tyler Logging Company.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter, and could repair anything.
He is survived by 8 children, 12 grandchildren, and 1 brother.
He is preceded in death by his 2 wives; daughter Tonya Tyler and 2 brothers.
A Celebration Service will be celebrated Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 6 PM in the Landisburg Church of God; 301 E Water St, Landisburg, PA 17040. Pastor Bruce Henneman officiating. Interment will be private.
In lue of flowers donations can be made to the West Perry Cafeteria Fund and Memorial Fund; Administration Office Valley; 2606 Shermans Valley Road, Elliotsburg, PA 17024 or the Landisburg Fire Company, PO Box 143, Landisburg, PA 17040
Arrangements handled by Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc., Loysville, PA. www.lochstampforfh.com