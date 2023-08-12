Robert Lee Thrush

August 29, 1948 - August 8, 2023

CARLISLE - Robert Lee Thrush, 74, of Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Thornwald Home, Carlisle. He was born Sunday, August 29, 1948 in Carlisle to the late Harold K. and Janet L. (Richwine) Thrush.

A Graveside Service with full military honors will be held Monday, August 14th at 1:00 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A procession to the cemetery will depart the funeral home at 12:15 PM. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 has been entrusted with the care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Susquehanna Service Dogs, 1078 Gravel Hill Rd, Grantville, PA 17028 or https://donate.onecause.com/givessd/donate. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com.