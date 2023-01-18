Robert Lee Donovan

May 04, 1945- January 16, 2023

Robert, "Bob", L. Donovan, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at his home in Shippensburg. He was born on May 4,1945 in Penn Township, PA as the son of the late Harold Patrick and Helen Arlene (Ellerman) Donovan.

Robert graduated in the Class of 1963 from Big Spring High School. He then joined and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he earned a Bronze Star Medal. He retired in 2007 after working as Supervisor for AMP Incorporated for many years. He was a member of The Meeting House in Carlisle and Hays Grove United Methodist Church in Newville. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, horseback riding and hunting. He was also known for being an avid Yankees fan.

Bob is survived by his sister, Brenda Beecher and her husband, Richard of Newville; two brothers, William Donovan and his wife, Eileen and Ronald Donovan and wife, Cheryl, all of Newville; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Sandra, "Sandie", A. (Snyder) Donovan, who passed September 26, 2022 and sister, Marjorie Donovan.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A Public Viewing will take place on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 6-8 PM at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 20, at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Verno and Pastor Ken Hoke officiating. A Viewing will take place from 10-11 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. A Procession will follow the service to Hays Grove Cemetery in Newville, PA with Military Honors being provided by Shippensburg American Legion Post 223 Minutemen.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to The Meeting House, 1155 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 or Hays Grove United Methodist Church, 2180 Pine Rd, Newville, PA 17241. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.