Robert “Bob” L. Brownawell, 87, of Carlisle passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.
Born on October 8, 1932 in Shermans Dale, he was the son of the late William and Minnie (Sheriff) Brownawell.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until the start of the service. Interment will be at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Young’s United Methodist Church, 316 Burn Hill Road, Shermans Dale, PA 17090.
To read the full obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.hoffmanfh.com.