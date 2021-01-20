Robert Lee Bosler Jr., 82, of Carlisle, PA, passed away April 1, 2020 in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born in Carlisle on January 2, 1938 to the late Robert Lee and Thelma (Wise) Bosler Sr. and was the widower of Gloria (Kuhn) Bosler.

Robert was self employed as a blacksmith (ferrier) and worked at Hanover Shoe Farms for over 40 years. He was a lifelong member of Eagles Aerie 1299, Moose, and The Circle, all in Carlisle and the Mt. Holly Springs VFW. Robert was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also liked to shoot pool, drive harness horses and play fast and slow pitch softball, including helping to coach the Carlisle High School girls' fast pitch softball team.

Surviving is his son, Tim Bosler of Carlisle; close friend, Jodi Garrison of Carlisle; grandchildren, Jacob Robert Bosler and Tabitha Bosler; and great-granddaughter, Bianca Bosler. Robert was preceded in death by his children, Robert Mark Bosler and Penny Bosler and sister, Patricia Bosler Faught.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the service and burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.