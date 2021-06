Robert L. "Bob" Welsh, 89, of Carlisle, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Bob's family will receive friends at the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.