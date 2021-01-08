Robert L. Thompson, 86, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home with his loving wife, Jane, by his side.
He was born on April 24, 1934 in Bellefonte, PA to the late Charles Thompson, Jr. and Ethel (Matthews) Thompson.
Bob graduated from Bellefonte High School, graduated from F & M College, and received his M.D. from Hahneman Medical School, Philadelphia, PA and Geisinger Medical School where he specialized in ophthalmology and eye surgery. He was a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons.
He joined the Army Reserves while in medical school and went on active duty stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. as Battalion Surgeon, 307th Engineer Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division.
Bob was in general practice in Fayetteville before coming to Carlisle as an ophthalmologist. He served on various committees at Carlisle Hospital and very active in the Cumberland County Medical Society. He retired from medical practice in 2005. Bob is survived by his partner of 32 years and wife of 19 years, Jane, and two children from a previous marriage, Tracy Thompson (Terry Garvin) of Arizona, and Craig Thompson (Sarah Heffron) of New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by a third child, his daughter, Kelly Thompson. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Martin Riggins, Phoebe Riggins, Callan Thompson, and Fiona Thompson.
Throughout his life, Bob took great pleasure in fishing and hunting. As an avid fly fisherman he was an active member of Cumberland Valley Trout Unlimited and was active in conservation efforts as a member of Central Pennsylvania Conservancy and Tumbling Run Game Preserve. He was also a co-founder of Cumberland Woodland Owners.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future when the pandemic subsides.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015 or Cumberland Valley Chapter Trout Unlimited, P O Box 520, Carlisle, PA 17013.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
