Robert L. Thompson

Bob graduated from Bellefonte High School, graduated from F & M College, and received his M.D. from Hahneman Medical School, Philadelphia, PA and Geisinger Medical School where he specialized in ophthalmology and eye surgery. He was a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons.

Bob was in general practice in Fayetteville before coming to Carlisle as an ophthalmologist. He served on various committees at Carlisle Hospital and very active in the Cumberland County Medical Society. He retired from medical practice in 2005. Bob is survived by his partner of 32 years and wife of 19 years, Jane, and two children from a previous marriage, Tracy Thompson (Terry Garvin) of Arizona, and Craig Thompson (Sarah Heffron) of New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by a third child, his daughter, Kelly Thompson. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Martin Riggins, Phoebe Riggins, Callan Thompson, and Fiona Thompson.