Robert L. Schoffstall, 59, of Mechanicsburg, passed away February 7, 2020 at home. He was born on August 22, 1960 in Harrisburg, he was a son of Jack R. and Carole (Reiner) Schoffstall of Mechanicsburg. Bob worked as a Senior Capabilities Manager for Highmark. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Shippensburg University and was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity. Bob was a life member of the Mechanicsburg Club and golfed in the Monday Night Golf League at Armitage Golf Club. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. Bob enjoyed the outdoors especially kayaking on the Susquehanna River and camping. In addition to his parents Bob is survived by his wife, Brenda (Odell) Schoffstall; daughter, Chelsea Coy and companion Chris Leiby of Mechanicsburg; son, Austin Schoffstall and wife Katelyn of Mechanicsburg; brother, Rick Schoffstall of Wrightsville; uncle, Richard Reiner and wife Doris of FL and his three grandchildren, Vance, Bryon and Cutler. Memorial services will be held 11:30 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Kidney Cancer Association, PO Box 803338 #38269, Chicago, IL 60680. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com