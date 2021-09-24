Robert L. Rupp

Robert (Bobby) L. Rupp, a.k.a. Bubbs, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Holy Spirit Hospital. He was born on April 28, 1934, in Carlisle and was a son of the late Ember B. Rupp and Helen G. (Cornman) Rupp and son-in-law of the late Arthur J. Logan and Pearl J. (Myers) Logan. Robert attended Carlisle High School and was inducted into the U.S. Army on November 16, 1956. He proudly served in the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron of 104th Armored Cavalry and spent most of his active duty in Germany. Prior to leaving for Germany, he married his sweetheart, Doris J. Logan on December 31, 1956. He left, but promptly sent for his bride to join him overseas. She did and remained there for the duration. He then transferred to the Army Reserve/National Guard of Pennsylvania where he served until November 1962. He loved spending time at their cabin and at the pond, while entertaining family and friends, fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes, playing cards, and riding motorcycles. He was an avid golfer, great bowler and terrific fast-pitch softball player - even against the famous King and His Court. He was a hard and dedicated worker. For many years he worked at Carlisle Tire and Rubber, retired from there only to care for his beloved wife who got sick with cancer. He was a caretaker, always making his rounds visiting his siblings, family, friends and neighbors either at home, in nursing homes or in the hospital. He was member of the Eagles, the Moose, White Circle and the NRA. He enjoyed singing and dancing and spending quality time with his nieces and nephews. He loved celebrating Christmas and Easter and just recently after hearing the gospel message, he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He is survived by two brothers, Denny (Cathy) and Terry (Tammy) Rupp. brothers-in-law, Bo McLaughlin, PeeWee McLaughlin, Gary "Butch" (Joan) Logan, Jerry (Sally) Logan, Edward (Marian) Logan and Alfred (Irene) Logan. Also surviving are many very special nieces and nephews and very cherished great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris; five of the Rupp brothers - Leland, Lloyd, Ronald, Lester and Laverne; five sisters, Gayle McLaughlin, Loretta Morrow, Carol McLaughlin and Donna and Faye Rupp. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, with a private family viewing at 9:00 a.m., a public viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. and funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St. Carlisle with Pastor Steve Wilmert officiating. Burial with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard will be at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.