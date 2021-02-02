Robert L. Kelly, 91, of Carlisle, PA entered into his eternal life on Sunday January 31, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Carlisle, PA on March 17, 1929 to the late Harrison G. and Amy Foreman Kelly.

He was a graduate of Carlisle High School, class of 1946. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and served as Engineman 2nd Class Petty Officer from 1949-1953, including service in the Korean War. He was employed as a sheet metal worker for 8 years at former John Lebo Metal Shop, after which he worked for 31 years at the U.S. Post Office in Carlisle, PA as a beloved letter carrier to many. He was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carlisle, PA.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Miriam B. Kelly; daughters, Debra Kelly of Conway S.C., Suzanne Glossner (husband Tad) of Boiling Springs, Jorene Ring (husband Toby) of Carlisle; son Mark Kelly of St. Petersburg, FL; seven grandchildren, Gavin Glossner, Grant Glossner, Lydia Ring, Aliah Ring, Julia Ring, Amy Kelly Harris, William Kelly and two great grandchildren, Sophia McClain and Jarrett McClain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James Hyman; sisters Virginia Swartz, Josephine Blevins, Catherine Arnold and Doris Casey; and son-in-law Richard Smith.