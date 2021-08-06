Robert L. Kelly, age 91, of Carlisle, PA entered into his eternal life on Sunday January 31, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

You may remember Bob from the Carlisle Post Office where he was a letter carrier for many years. He was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carlisle.

He is survived by his wife Miriam, son Mark, daughters Debra, Suzanne and Jorene, his seven loving grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St. Carlisle with the Rev. Titus Clarke officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday at the church parlor from 10:00 AM until time of services. The family will receive relatives and friends following the service in Stock Hall.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

