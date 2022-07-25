Robert L. Hair

February 24, 1931- July 22, 2022

Robert Lee Hair, 91, of Dillsburg passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home.

He was born February 24, 1931, in Carlisle the son of the late Harry W. and Grace L. (Dutrey) Hair.

Bob is survived by his wife, Myung Hui Hair; a son, Joel W. Hair; a step-son, Minsoo Yoon; a sister, Violet A. Ramp; and five grandchildren, Karson Hair, Jean Han, Joon Han, Dahna Yoon, Sondo Yoon. He was preceded in death by his siblings, David, Harry, Glenn, Clara, Evelyn, and Viola.

Bob grew up on a small farm. He always loved country life, riding his pony to school as a youth, and living on and caring for his dream of 13 acres in the woods later in life. One of his favorite things for many years starting in 1963 was CB radio. He spent many nights "ridin' skip" to talk to people from all over the country. He had many stories of the old days and was a great story teller, he could remember events from 70 or more years ago in amazing detail.

He graduated Boiling Springs HS, where he twice lettered in Football. Shortly thereafter he was drafted in 1952 and went to Korea on a troop ship trip lasting 10 days in 1953, serving in the Signal Corps on a remote mountain, he was proficient in Semaphore and Morse code.

Returning home in 1954 he went to work for his father at H.W. Hair and Sons Coal and Fuel Oil Brandtsville PA. He drove school bus for many years as well starting in 1955, transporting many children over the years to and from Monroe Elementary School and others. He later went to work at the U.S. Post Office, Mechanicsburg Office for a long career, retiring in 1996 after 30 years of service.

He was an active Lord servant and Elder of the First Korean Presbyterian Church in Dillsburg for many years. He would translate the sermons into English and speak along with the pastor during services.

Services will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, 10:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg, PA. A viewing will be held Thursday from 9:30-10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Boiling Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

